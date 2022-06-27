Left Menu

England: Casualties reported as house destroyed in Birmingham explosion

A house has been destroyed and casualties reported in Birmingham, England after an explosion took place in the Kingstanding area, said West Midlands police. The force said one house has been destroyed and other properties significantly affected.

ANI | Birmingham | Updated: 27-06-2022 03:46 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 03:46 IST
One house was destroyed and casualties were reported in Birmingham, England after an explosion took place in the Kingstanding area, said West Midlands Police. The force said one house has been destroyed and other properties significantly affected. The number of casualties and the severity of their injuries are yet to be determined.

The cause of the explosion is yet to be established. Taking to Twitter, the West Midlands Police wrote, "All emergency services are that the scene of a house explosion on Dulwich Road, Kingstanding, Birmingham. One house is destroyed with others significantly damaged. Casualties reported. Evacuations taking place." "All emergency services are working hard but we need your help. Avoid the area. Do not post images from the scene online - think of those involved. If you live in the area follow the instructions of first responders. If you have been evacuated, go to the meeting place immediately," it added.

Continuing the tweet the police said that it will keep the public updated when they receive hard facts to share. The police shared that the emergency workers are on the ground to tackle the situation.

"Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this. Emergency workers from all services and the energy companies are working really hard in very difficult circumstances. Thanks to people who have helped shocked and injured neighbours," the police wrote. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

