South Korea reports 3,429 new COVID-19 cases

South Korea reported 3,429 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Sunday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 18,329,448, the health authorities said Monday.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 27-06-2022 10:35 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 10:35 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Seoul [South Korea], June 27 (ANI/Xinhua): South Korea reported 3,429 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Sunday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 18,329,448, the health authorities said Monday. The daily caseload was down from 6,246 the previous day, hovering below 10,000 for the 18th consecutive day, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

For the past week, the daily average number of confirmed cases was 7,067. Among the new cases, 114 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 34,684.

The number of infected people who were in serious condition stood at 68, up 14 from the previous day. Three more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 24,525. The total fatality rate was 0.13 per cent. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

