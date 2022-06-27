Labour rights continue to be abused in Pakistan: Reports

Workers in Pakistan suffer an abusive environment with blatant violations of their rights particularly in garment factories, according to report. A report by Human Right Watch "No Room to Bargain" Unfair and Abusive Labour Practices in Pakistan", highlighted that workers in factories experience a range of violations of their rights especially those in the garment factories in Pakistan.

Cited by a Pakistan publication, the report stated that the workers are forced to work overtime and denied minimum wages and pensions. Daily Times reported that the Constitution of Pakistan provides so-called safeguards to all forms of labour and has a wide range of provisions that grant them protection and freedom of rights.

Despite laws, the state has been grappling with the arduous task of giving a safe environment and treatment to its workers. The report say that no safe provisions are given to the worker to form independent labour unions. Labour unions serve as an intermediary between the workers and the employers and help them to work together in harmony.

In Pakistan, it is observed that less than one per cent of the country's labour force is unionised and the factory owner workers are actually against the formation of independent labour unions and strictly discourage the practice of organizing unions as they fear it raises the cost of doing business, Daily Times reported. According to Dawn newspaper, it is unfortunate that despite the existence of the relevant laws, even the scourge of child labour remains widespread.

The sight of children involved in hazardous work in brick kilns, the carpet-weaving industry, auto repair shops and domestic work is, sadly, very common. In this regard, news from Taxila about the registration of four cases against brick kiln owners should be greeted with relief but also caution. On the one hand, it is encouraging to see the authorities taking note of the gross violation of children's right to health, safety and education, and making an attempt to punish the perpetrators. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)