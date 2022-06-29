Left Menu

New COVID-19 infections hit 2-month high in Serbia

A total of 810 new COVID-19 cases were registered in Serbia, the highest in two months, said the Institute of Public Health of Serbia on Tuesday.

ANI | Belgrade | Updated: 29-06-2022 07:04 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 07:04 IST
New COVID-19 infections hit 2-month high in Serbia
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Serbia

Belgrade [Serbia], June 29 (ANI/Xinhua): A total of 810 new COVID-19 cases were registered in Serbia, the highest in two months, said the Institute of Public Health of Serbia on Tuesday. The new cases account for almost 10 per cent of 8,341 people who were tested, said the institute.Milanko Sekler, a virologist from a veterinary institute in the city of Kraljevo, warned of an increasing trend of new infections in Serbia as well as in neighbouring countries and the European Union (EU), according to public broadcaster RTS.

"In our country and in the region, there is an increase in the number of people suffering from COVID-19, and in 13 EU countries the trends are such that there is an increase in cases on a daily basis, or more hospitalizations or an increase in the number of deaths," Sekler said in a statement. Only vaccines can "guarantee a sufficient number of antibodies" against the virus, said Sekler, appealing for a "fourth dose" for every adult.

Serbia has recorded over 2 million COVID-19 cases and 16,125 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the universe

NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the univ...

 United States
2
ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency landing near a rig in Arabian Sea; 4 persons rescued so far: Co.

ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency la...

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Ukraine's Kalinina will use Wimbledon prize money to rebuild her parents' home; Tennis-Serena returns to Wimbledon hoping to banish ghosts of 2021 and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Ukraine's Kalinina will use Wimbledon prize mone...

 Global
4
Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022