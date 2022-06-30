Left Menu

INS Talwar deployed in Persian Gulf participates in bilateral activities with multi-national forces

As part of operation Sankalp, INS Talwar Mission-Deployed in the Persian Gulf has participated in bilateral activities to enhance interoperability with multi-national forces deployed in the region.

ANI | Manama | Updated: 30-06-2022 21:28 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 21:28 IST
INS Talwar Mission-Deployed in the Persian Gulf has participated in bilateral activities. Image Credit: ANI
  • Bahrain

As part of operation Sankalp, INS Talwar Mission-Deployed in the Persian Gulf has participated in bilateral activities to enhance interoperability with multi-national forces deployed in the region. The warship made a port call at Manama, Bahrain from June 27 to 29 this year.

During her stay in the harbour, the ship participated in bilateral meetings and activities to enhance interoperability with multi-national forces deployed in the region. The ship's crew visited the 'Ship in a Box' facility at NSA, Bahrain for VBSS operations and USS Dextrous for an insight into the USN's MCM operations.

The Commanding Officer called on the Ambassador of India in Bahrain and briefed him on the ship's deployment and activities. In addition to that, he also made a courtesy call on Rear Admiral Salah M Jassim, Deputy Commander RBNF and discussed ways of enhancing cooperation between the two navies and the conduct of joint training. (ANI)

