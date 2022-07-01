After 'imported government', Pakistan now 'importing waste' from friendly countries

After the rhetoric by Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan on the so-called "foreign conspiracy" by the US to oust him from power, now, ironically, the country is witnessing "imported waste" by some of the friendly countries, local media reported. During a Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change on Thursday everyone was without words when it was learnt that the United Kingdom, Iran, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, United States of America, Belgium, Germany, Spain, Canada and Italy, were the top-10 countries, respectively, exporting waste to Pakistan.

To add insult to injury, the names which exported waste to Pakistan were some of the friendly countries. Notably, these countries were are the ones who are often found expressing concerns and being vocal about combatting climate change issues. However, these countries are now dumping their waste in Pakistan. In the committee session, some of the senators raised questions as to why no one ever objected to "imported waste", reported The Express Tribune.

Right after the words "imported waste" were thrown around in the session, it propelled some of these senators drawing amusing responses from the committee members. It is especially as the political landscape of the country has been echoing with words like "imported government" since former premier Imran Khan's ouster as he blamed foreign powers for his removal and installation of the incumbent rulers. "Why Pakistan never objected to imported waste," asked a committee member while further asking why embassies, ministries, relevant departments and federal and provincial governments never tried to stop it.

This "imported waste" information was like a secret which stands revealed. The majority of the senators admitted that they were not even aware of the fact that Pakistan was a dumping destination of the world's most advanced countries. "Why have we been importing waste from abroad," some of the senators wondered. They further asked how long has it been going on and if Pakistan has the capacity to deal with such waste.

"Why don't we export waste," some others wondered while amusingly saying the streets were full of toxic and non-toxic waste yet it was not being exported to the top-10 countries in question. "Imported waste Na Manzoor," PTI's Senator Faisal Javed giggled, saying PTI has been raising the slogan since March - a tacit reference to ex-PM's narrative of allegedly imposing an imported government on the country. "Increase exports as well as waste export," Javed added, as per the media portal.

"Let's export the opposing parties," Senator Taj Haider quipped as other members laughed in agreement. Amid amusing comments, the committee learnt that the most of the imported waste was being dumped in the sea and what was left of it was being dumped in major cities when the goods are transported there. (ANI)

