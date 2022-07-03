Left Menu

Maiden voyage of Naphtha from India Oil Refinery to Bangladesh kicks off

The maiden voyage of Naphtha, the by-product of crude from an Indian oil refinery has started a new journey from oil jetty No. 1 of Haldia dock to Bangladesh through Indo-Bangla protocol route.

ANI | Midnapore (West Bengal) | Updated: 03-07-2022 17:15 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 17:15 IST
Maiden voyage of Naphtha from India Oil Refinery to Bangladesh kicks off
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The maiden voyage of Naphtha, the by-product of crude from an Indian oil refinery has started a new journey from oil jetty No. 1 of Haldia dock to Bangladesh through Indo-Bangla protocol route. It is a maiden export of its kind.

Haldia Refinery and Haldia Port are joint ventures to reach Bangladesh in a short time by water barge through the Brahmaputra. The maiden export of Naphtha from Haldia Dock Complex, Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMP, Kolkata) to Bangladesh is taking place from Berth-16 (HOJ-I) on July 3.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Haldia Refinery are exporting 1500 MT Naphtha to AQUA Refineries Bangladesh. Barge Sanghai-8 was berthed at HOJ-I on July 2 and after loading, the barge will be flagged off by Amal Kumar Mehra, Deputy Chairman HDC, SMPK and Partha Ghosh, ED, IOCL, Haldia Refinery. The transit to Bangladesh through the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol Route at the destination upstream of Narayangunj near Dhaka is estimated to take about 6 to 7 days.

The success of the instant movement will open up huge business prospects for the movement of other POL products between Haldia Port and Bangladesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers simulate defence test against potential asteroid impacts on Earth

Researchers simulate defence test against potential asteroid impacts on Eart...

 United States
2
Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind execution of Hindu tailor -officials

Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind execution of Hindu tailor -officia...

 India
3
NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and spacecraft depart Launch Pad 39B

NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and spacecraft depart Launch Pad 39B

United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's vaccine for monkeypox; Omicron-specific COVID shots could increase protection as boosters - EMA and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022