Singapore reports 12,784 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reported 12,784 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total tally to 1,485,964.

ANI | Singapore | Updated: 05-07-2022 21:55 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 21:54 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Singapore, July 5 (ANI/Xinhua): Singapore reported 12,784 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total tally to 1,485,964. Of the new cases, 839 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 11,945 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

Among the PCR cases, 802 were local transmissions and 37 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 11,446 local transmissions and 499 imported cases. A total of 683 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 16 cases in intensive care units.

Two new deaths were reported from COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 1,421, the ministry said. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

