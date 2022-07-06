Left Menu

Uganda urges UN refugee agency to support environmental protection drive

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on Tuesday urged the United Nations to support the country's environmental protection efforts by providing refugees with alternative means of energy for cooking instead of wood fuel.

ANI | Kampala | Updated: 06-07-2022 10:10 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 10:10 IST
Uganda urges UN refugee agency to support environmental protection drive
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Uganda

Kampala [Uganda], July 6 (ANI/Xinhua): Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on Tuesday urged the United Nations to support the country's environmental protection efforts by providing refugees with alternative means of energy for cooking instead of wood fuel. Museveni made the appeal while meeting with outgoing UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Country Representative Joel Boutroue, according to a State House statement.

Experts say the over 1.5 million refugees in Uganda are exerting pressure on the environment in areas where they are hosted. Uganda is the largest refugee-hosting country in Africa and the third in the world after Turkey and Colombia, according to UNHCR figures. "Refugees are our people. Our tribes are the same. There is no way we can discriminate against them. We however need support to deal with the relief and other logistics including protecting the environment," Museveni said.

Boutroue described Uganda's relatively inclusive refugee policy as exemplary and called for more attention and support from the United Nations to this country. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for health authorities

America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for ...

 United States
2
Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

 United States
3
Quake in Assam

Quake in Assam

 India
4
Russia’s oil is in long-term decline – and the war has only added to the problem

Russia’s oil is in long-term decline – and the war has only added to the pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022