Left Menu

Jaishankar wishes South Sudan on its 12 Independence Day

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar extended wishes to the government and people of South Sudan on their 12th Independence Day.

ANI | Juba | Updated: 09-07-2022 12:02 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 12:02 IST
Jaishankar wishes South Sudan on its 12 Independence Day
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Sudan

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar extended wishes to the government and people of South Sudan on their 12th Independence Day. Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar wrote, "Greetings to Foreign Minister Mayiik Ayii Deng and the Government and people of South Sudan on their 12th Independence Day.

India-South Sudan bilateral relations got a fillip with the landmark visit of Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan, to Juba on October 20-22, 2021. During his meetings with the President, First Vice President, Foreign Minister and Parliamentary Affairs Minister of South Sudan, all aspects of existing relations were reviewed and new avenues of cooperation were explored. As part of COVID pandemic assistance, the Government of India gifted 6 Metric Tons of life-saving essential medicines to South Sudan in April 2021.

Today marks the National Day of South Sudan and its independence from the Republic of Sudan on this day in 2011. At midnight on July 9th 2011, South Sudan became an independent country. A few days later, South Sudan became the 193rd member state of the United Nations. It remains the most recently created sovereign state with widespread recognition. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Near-Earth asteroid Bennu's surface is like a plastic ball pit, reveals NASA spacecraft

Near-Earth asteroid Bennu's surface is like a plastic ball pit, reveals NASA...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Two test positive in Ghana for highly infectious Marburg virus; China reports 478 new COVID cases for July 7 vs 409 day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Two test positive in Ghana for highly infectious Marbur...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Aurora to build Virgin Galactic spaceship carrier plane; Argentine 'gargoyle' shows how huge predatory dinosaurs evolved and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Aurora to build Virgin Galactic spaceship car...

 Global
4
INSIGHT-Why India ramped up Russian oil imports, easing pressure on Moscow

INSIGHT-Why India ramped up Russian oil imports, easing pressure on Moscow

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022