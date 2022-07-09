Flash flood kills 8 in east Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 9 (ANI/Xinhua): Heavy rain and flash flood claimed the lives of eight persons, all members of the same family in Afghanistan's eastern Nuristan province, a local television channel reported Saturday.

Quoting a villager Qari Mirza, local media reported that eight members of a family were killed when a flash flood swept out some villages in the Wama district of Nuristan province very recently.

Heavy rains and flooding have killed nearly a dozen people in Parwan, Paktia, Wardak and the southern Kandahar province over the past couple of days. (ANI/Xinhua)

