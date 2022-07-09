Left Menu

Flash flood kills 8 in east Afghanistan

Heavy rain and flash flood claimed the lives of eight persons, all members of the same family in Afghanistan's eastern Nuristan province, a local television channel reported Saturday.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 09-07-2022 15:34 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 15:34 IST
Heavy rain and flash flood claimed the lives of eight persons, all members of the same family in Afghanistan's eastern Nuristan province, a local television channel reported Saturday.

Quoting a villager Qari Mirza, local media reported that eight members of a family were killed when a flash flood swept out some villages in the Wama district of Nuristan province very recently.

Heavy rains and flooding have killed nearly a dozen people in Parwan, Paktia, Wardak and the southern Kandahar province over the past couple of days. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

