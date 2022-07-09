Left Menu

Singapore reports 8,659 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reported 8,659 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total tally to 1,523,881.

ANI | Updated: 09-07-2022 23:10 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 23:10 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Singapore, July 9 (ANI/Xinhua): Singapore reported 8,659 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total tally to 1,523,881. Of the new cases, 799 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 7,860 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

Among the PCR cases, 771 were local transmissions and 28 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 7,604 local transmissions and 256 imported cases, respectively. A total of 681 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 15 cases in intensive care units.One death was reported from COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total death toll to 1,428, the ministry said. (ANI/Xinhua)

