Jaishankar wishes The Bahamas on its 49th Independence Day

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday extended his wishes to the government and people of The Bahamas on their 49th Independence Day.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2022 09:24 IST | Created: 10-07-2022 09:24 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday extended his wishes to the government and people of The Bahamas on their 49th Independence Day. Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar, " Best wishes to Foreign Minister Fred Mitchell and the Government and the people of the Bahamas on their Independence Day."

Bilateral relations between India and The Bahamas continued to advance during the year. On October 27, 2020 a telephonic conversation was held between Jaishankar and the then Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Bahamas Darren Allen Henfield. The discussions focused on cooperation in the context of COVID, development partnership and cooperation in the UN and Commonwealth.

In 2020-21, bilateral trade between India and The Bahamas was worth USD 40.40 million. In July 2021, a consular camp was organized in Nassau to deal with the consular issues of the Indian community without having to send documents to Jamaica. In 2019, India extended immediate disaster relief to The Bahamas which was facing the wrath of Hurricane Dorian. "We are saddened by the large scale destruction caused in The Bahamas by Hurricane #Dorian. In solidarity with the friendly people of The #Bahamas in this difficult moment, the Government of India is extending an immediate disaster relief of USD 1 million," then Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had tweeted.

Dorian, which ravaged The Bahamas as a Category 5 hurricane, wreaked havoc in the island country, uprooting trees, destroying communication lines and flattening houses, rendering hundreds of people homeless. The Bahamas became a British Crown colony in 1718. On July 10, 1973, The Bahamas was officially declared an independent nation when the documents relating to independence were delivered to Prime Minister Lynden Pindling by Prince Charles. The Bahamas joined the Commonwealth of Nations on July 10, 1973. (ANI)

