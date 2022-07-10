Left Menu

Nine killed in central Uganda road accident

Nine people died while five others were injured in a road accident in the central Uganda district of Luweero, police said Sunday.

ANI | Kampala | Updated: 10-07-2022 20:30 IST | Created: 10-07-2022 20:30 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Kampala [Uganda), July 10 (ANI/Xinhua): Nine people died while five others were injured in a road accident in the central Uganda district of Luweero, police said Sunday. Police in a statement issued here said the Saturday accident occurred after a public service vehicle collided with a truck.

The statement said the alleged speeding passenger service vehicle (van) traveling from Kampala to Gulu burst its rear tire, lost control and overturned several times before colliding with an oncoming truck. The passengers who died and others injured were in the van.

According to police statistics, some 20,000 road accidents occur nationwide each year, causing more than 2,000 deaths and thus making Uganda among the countries with the highest traffic fatality rates. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

