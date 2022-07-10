Seven killed, two injured in explosion in north Togo: Report

Lome [Togo], July 10 (ANI/Xinhua): Seven children were killed and two others injured by an explosive device late Saturday night at Natigou, a township in the north of Togo, local media reported Sunday. The device blasted Saturday night at 11 p.m local time while children were returning home after a celebration at Natigou, 20 km northeast of Dapaong, the regional capital of Togo's northernmost Savanes region.

"The ambulance came early this morning to carry seven corpses and two injured", the relative of a victim was quoted by local radio, Radio Motaog as saying. No official release has been made available about the attack, it reported. (ANI/Xinhua)

