Left Menu

Seven killed, two injured in explosion in north Togo: Report

Seven children were killed and two others injured by an explosive device late Saturday night at Natigou, a township in the north of Togo, local media reported Sunday.

ANI | Lome | Updated: 10-07-2022 22:18 IST | Created: 10-07-2022 22:18 IST
Seven killed, two injured in explosion in north Togo: Report
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Togo

Lome [Togo], July 10 (ANI/Xinhua): Seven children were killed and two others injured by an explosive device late Saturday night at Natigou, a township in the north of Togo, local media reported Sunday. The device blasted Saturday night at 11 p.m local time while children were returning home after a celebration at Natigou, 20 km northeast of Dapaong, the regional capital of Togo's northernmost Savanes region.

"The ambulance came early this morning to carry seven corpses and two injured", the relative of a victim was quoted by local radio, Radio Motaog as saying. No official release has been made available about the attack, it reported. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and make way for all-party government

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and ma...

 Sri Lanka
2
NASA’s head warned that China may try to claim the Moon - two space scholars explain why that’s unlikely to happen

NASA’s head warned that China may try to claim the Moon - two space scholars...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vaccine research; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vacci...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vaccine research; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022