Holding free, fair by-polls first test to prove neutrality: Imran Khan

Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Tuesday said that holding free and fair by-elections on July 17 is the "first test" to prove neutrality. Khan added that holding transparent elections is the only way to get out of the mess that the alleged US conspiracy against his government created.

The remarks came while the former prime minister was addressing back-to-back rallies in Bhakkar and Layyah, the Dawn newspaper reported. Addressing the rally in Layyah, the former prime minister said that the incumbent government of Pakistan can only win the elections through rigging and fear and he asked the crowd to guard the polling booths on the day of the by-elections.

"They could only win elections through rigging and fear," he said. The PTI chief has also claimed that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is in an alliance with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in Punjab, local media reported.

Khan referred to the mysterious person who is rigging elections on PML-N's order as Mr X and said, "Mr X is in Lahore. We know what he has been up to." The former prime minister said that Mr X has been meeting Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz in an attempt to pave way for PML-N's victory during the by-elections.

Sikandar Sultan Raja, the Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan, also "goes and sits in their feet," Dawn reported citing Khan. "I want to send a message to all Pakistanis and those who wield real power. The supporters of PTI are the people who took to streets for the future of Pakistan. They don't want to harm their country. The only option to undo the consequences of the conspiracy is to conduct transparent polls," the PTI chief said.

"If attempts are made to rig elections then I am sure Pakistan will face a [political] crisis like Sri Lanka... game will be out of your hands then," he warned the PML-N led government. Addressing the Bhakkar rally, Khan referred to Mr Y as the person sent to Multan by Mr X to manipulate the polls.

"Mr X, I have been told that you have sent Mr Y to Multan to rig the by-election. Mr X and Mr Y, I challenge you that my nation will make you bite the dust and win the polls despite all attempts to manipulate them," Khan said. (ANI)

