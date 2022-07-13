Left Menu

New Zealand reports 11,464 new COVID-19 community cases

New Zealand recorded 11,464 new community cases of COVID-19 and 29 more deaths from the pandemic, the Ministry of Health said on Wednesday.

13-07-2022
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Wellington [New Zealand], July 13 (ANI/Xinhua): New Zealand recorded 11,464 new community cases of COVID-19 and 29 more deaths from the pandemic, the Ministry of Health said on Wednesday. In addition, 355 COVID-19 cases have recently traveled overseas, it said.

Currently, 729 COVID-19 patients are being treated in hospitals, including 18 in intensive care units or high dependency units. New Zealand has so far reported 1,452,748 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic hit the country in early 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

