Left Menu

Wildfires in SW France force 6,000 campers to evacuate

An estimated 6,000 campers had to be evacuated in southwestern France on Wednesday morning as firefighters were battling to bring under control wildfires that have already burnt more than 1,500 hectares, French news channel BFMTV reported.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 13-07-2022 23:17 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 23:17 IST
Wildfires in SW France force 6,000 campers to evacuate
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Paris [France], July 13 (ANI/Xinhua): An estimated 6,000 campers had to be evacuated in southwestern France on Wednesday morning as firefighters were battling to bring under control wildfires that have already burnt more than 1,500 hectares, French news channel BFMTV reported. Tourists were evacuated from five campsites near the Dune du Pilat, the tallest sand dune in Europe located in the Arcachon Bay area. Another 200 people were evacuated to the nearby city of Biscarrosse from motorhomes parked near the fires, BFMTV said.

"The wind shifted overnight," Lieutenant Colonel David Annotel of the National Federation of Firefighters of France (FNSPF) told BFMTV. "And even if the flames front is very far from the campsites, the decision was taken to evacuate them during the night and this evacuation was completed shortly before 5 am this morning. So, all campers concerned were sheltered in two or three places." In the city of Landiras, 40 kilometers to the south of Bordeaux, 525 people were evacuated as wildfires burnt 800 hectares in the area. According to firefighters, the blaze burned through 100 hectares of pine trees per hour.Near the city of La Teste-de-Buch, 70 kilometers from Landiras, the wildfire scorched through 700 hectares of pine trees.

At least 450 firefighters were mobilized in Landiras and La Teste-de-Buch, and on Wednesday morning 350 of them were still on the scene. The fire brigade also planned to deploy aerial units. According to BFMTV, two firefighters were reported injured. A wildfire alert has been issued for the department of Gironde, BFMTV added. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

 United States
2
France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

 France
3
MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

 India
4
China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022