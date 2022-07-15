Left Menu

US reports over 1,000 monkeypox cases

The United States had reported over 1,000 confirmed monkeypox cases in 43 states as of Wednesday, according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

ANI | Los Angeles | Updated: 15-07-2022 07:26 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 07:26 IST
US reports over 1,000 monkeypox cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Los Angeles [US], July 15 (ANI/Xinhua): The United States had reported over 1,000 confirmed monkeypox cases in 43 states as of Wednesday, according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). California had the most cases, with 161, followed by New York with 159 and Illinois with 152, CDC data showed.

Over 132,000 doses of JYNNEOS, the vaccine licensed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration indicated for the prevention of smallpox and monkeypox, had been distributed nationwide as of Tuesday, according to the latest data of the US Department of Health and Human Services. However, experts said monkeypox vaccines continue to be in short supply at the local level as cases grow. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
2
NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the planet

NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the p...

 Global
3
Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

 United States
4
Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022