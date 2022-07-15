China, Russia's presence in East, South China Sea raises concern

China often violates the territorial waters of countries in the East China and South China Seas and it has now mustered Russia's support raising the suspicion of military activity in the region, a report said. Japan spotted Chinese and Russian warships just outside its territorial waters around the disputed East China Sea islands for several minutes on July 4, an article in Asian Lite international read.

Japan claimed that the Senkaku Islands are an inherent part of their territory historically and under international law, adding that the government will deal with the matter calmly but firmly to protect the Japanese land, territorial waters and air space. Zhao Lijian, the spokesperson of China's Foreign Ministry claimed that the activities of Chinese vessels in waters nearby are lawful and justified.

Japan's relations with China are deteriorating over geopolitical tensions amid strong undercurrents of anti-China sentiments and security threats. People in Japan have already expressed their displeasure over China making claims on Senkaku Islands (Diaoyu Islands in Chinese).

The patrolling of the Senkaku Islands, the uninhabited islands controlled by Japan, by China is one such tactic where China continues to use tactics in the Taiwan Strait, the Washington-based group Global Strat View said. China and Taiwan have laid claims to the Islands causing Japan to increase its fortifications on the Yonaguni Islands, which are closest to Taiwan.

Around 70 sightings of Chinese vessels were reported outside the contiguous zone of 24 nautical miles by Japan last year. Japan also protested against Chinese and Russian vessels operating off the disputed Senkaku Islands in the month of May, the publication added.

There are two intertwined disputes between China and Japan in the East China Sea. These include the sovereignty issues regarding the Senkaku/Diaoyu islands and the maritime delimitation in the East China Sea. Several countries including India, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore are increasing their military budgets and spending as they face increasing aggression from China.

Countries in the East and South China Seas region are trying to increase patrolling and defence preparedness. Meanwhile, the United States is making efforts to ensure free and seamless movement in the region and contain the Chinese military, it added. The article read that during the recent Tokyo summit in May 2022, the Quad alliance including the US, Japan, Australia and India agreed to launch a satellite-based maritime security initiative aimed at a free and open Indo-Pacific which can help even small countries to safeguard their sovereignty and economic interests.

Despite the Philippines' claims of sovereign rights and jurisdiction, China has imposed a three-month ban on fishing in the waters. Vietnamese fishing and other vessels have also been attacked by China starting from 2013-14 and more frequently from 2019-20.

China, being more powerful than Taiwan, has better chances of overtaking Taiwan than Russia, but the risk of involving the US is higher and they have turned to intimidation and pressure. The example of Ukraine and Russia are being used to display the devastating realities of war and to make the people in Taiwan submissive.

Consequently, the people of Taiwan have made local efforts to protect themselves from an uncertain future by conducting workshops to teach and empower people to survive in warfare while waiting for government resources. The increasing aggression by China has caused the Taiwanese people to prepare for the unknown even though a peaceful resolution can still be attained. (ANI)

