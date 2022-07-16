31 people killed in tribal clashes in Sudan

Khartoum [Sudan], July 16 (ANI/Xinhua): At least 31 people were killed in a tribal conflict on Friday in Sudan's Blue Nile State, the state's government said."Tribal clashes took place at some cities of the region on Friday leaving 31 people dead and 39 others injured with 16 shops destroyed," the state's security committee said in a statement.The regular forces intervened, controlled the situation and arrested some suspects and adopted necessary measures, the committee said.

According to the statement, the committee decided to impose curfew at Al-Damazin and Al-Russaires localities from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. local time, and ban unnecessary gatherings. Local residents and eyewitnesses said that violent clashes broke out on Friday between Berti and Hausa tribes, in which firearms and white weapons were used.Blue Nile State is situated in eastern Sudan, on the border with Ethiopia. The state has the Roseires Dam, which holds the largest electricity producing reservoir in Sudan on the Blue Nile River descending from the Ethiopian plateau.The conflict resulted in wide-spread concerns that the already vulnerable power supplies would worsen in the African country. Sudan has been suffering a political crisis since Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the general commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces, declared a state of emergency on Oct. 25, 2021 and dissolved the Sovereign Council and the government. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)