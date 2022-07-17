Chinese FM Wang Yi asks US to stop 'meddling' in Middle East

Taking a dig at Biden's recent visit to Saudi Arabia, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in a virtual meeting with his Syrian counterpart, Faisal Mekdad, called on the US to refrain from "meddling" in the internal affairs of the Middle East on Friday. Blaming the US for attempting to transform the region based on their own standards, Wang Yi called on the United States and other Western nations to truly respect the national sovereignty of countries in the Middle East, report the China Daily.

They should contribute more to peace and development in the Middle East by listening to the needs of people in the region, he said, adding that China would continue to speak up for Syria in safeguarding its sovereign independence, territorial integrity and national dignity. He further called for the international community to provide Syria with humanitarian assistance and said that China firmly supports people in the Middle East in independently exploring the path of development and solving regional security issues through unity and self-improvement while he continued to take a dig at the US.

China would like to strengthen coordination with all parties concerned to promote the Palestinian issue to be reincorporated into the priority of the international agenda, the Chinese Foreign Minister added. As the Palestinian issue is the core of the issues in the Middle East, Wang said it should not be forgotten by the international community, still less marginalized. The hardship suffered by Palestinian people should not be allowed to continue, he added.

The Syrian Foreign Minister, Mekdad too extended his support for China and said that the rumours spread by the US and Western countries on China's Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Tibet will be broken into pieces. China's growing influence poses a threat to the dominance of the existing superpower country, the US and also threatens the peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Communist nation has become the world's second-largest economy, third strongest military power and global hegemony in the 21st century and is now challenging the dominance of the existing superpower, the USA. Chinese Communist Party is 101-year-old and adopted predatory economic practices like providing huge subsidies, low taxes and cheap finances to Chinese companies.

China uses trade, investments, loans and tourists as tools to make countries dependent countries. From a military point of view, China has been building its military power since the 1990s and during the last six years, China has spent more than USD 1 trillion on its military. (ANI)

