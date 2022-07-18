Left Menu

Pakistan: 12-year-old boy killed amid clashes during Punjab bypolls

A 12-year-old boy was killed in a clash in Pakistan's Sheikhupura city while the voting process for the Punjab by-elections was underway.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 18-07-2022 18:23 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 18:23 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A 12-year-old boy was killed in a clash in Pakistan's Sheikhupura city while the voting process for the Punjab by-elections was underway. Even though the voting process largely remained peaceful in 14 districts of Punjab, a 12-year-old boy, who is said to be a Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) supporter, was killed during the clash on Sunday evening, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill was arrested from Muzaffargarh on Sunday for allegedly carrying and displaying weapons on his visit to polling stations during the Punjab by-elections. The former federal minister was arrested as he was caught brandishing weapons on his visit to polling stations PP-272 and PP-73.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had won the by-elections on Punjab Assembly seats which were held on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

