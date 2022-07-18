Left Menu

Pakistan: 19 women drowned, several missing as boat capsizes in Indus River

19 women were killed and several others are missing after a boat capsized in the Indus River near Machka, approximately 65km from Rahim Yar Khan on Monday.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 18-07-2022 21:19 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 21:19 IST
Pakistan: 19 women drowned, several missing as boat capsizes in Indus River
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

19 women were killed and several others are missing after a boat capsized in the Indus River near Machka, approximately 65km from Rahim Yar Khan on Monday. According to Dawn, around 100 passengers who were part of a wedding party were on board.

They were returning from Rajanpur to Machka when the incident occurred, Rahim Yar Khan Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza said. The passengers, he said, belonged to the Solangi clan, adding that the boat capsized due to "overloading and high flow of water".

The DC said that immediately after the incident was reported, 30 rescuers, five ambulances, and a water rescue van arrived at the spot, reported Dawn. "Nineteen bodies, all women, have been pulled from the water while a search operation is underway for the remaining passengers," he added.

At least 35 people were rescued by the locals, police told the media. The search operation for the rest of the missing persons who are still missing is underway.

Last week, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority of Punjab issued an alert of heavy rains in the province from July 15 to 17 urging people to avoid going into the water. "Medium to high-level flooding is expected in the hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan division from July 15 to July 17," it had noted, adding that flash floods could also be reported in rivers and nullahs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

 Ghana
2
3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

 India
3
New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

 United States
4
World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money laundering charges; Crew members killed in Ukraine cargo plane crash in northern Greece and more

World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money launderin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022