Left Menu

Pakistan: Allotted fund for 1st cancer hospital in Balochistan spent somewhere else

In yet another instance of corruption and mismanagement, the fund allotted for the first cancer hospital in Balochistan was spent somewhere else.

ANI | Balochistan | Updated: 18-07-2022 21:44 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 21:44 IST
Pakistan: Allotted fund for 1st cancer hospital in Balochistan spent somewhere else
Representative Image. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In yet another instance of corruption and mismanagement, the fund allotted for the first cancer hospital in Balochistan was spent somewhere else. The government of Balochistan had reserved a big fund in the budget of 2006 for the first cancer hospital in the province but at the end of every year, the fund was used for some other purpose, reported Pakistan's vernacular media.

Former Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan inaugurated the cancer section in Shaikh Zaid Hospital. The building was completed but it had some defects in its layout which were not corrected so far. He had promised to build a cancer hospital which was a long-standing demand of people to ensure healthcare facilities to them.

Necessary machinery was never installed in the first cancer hospital because places were not available for installation of the machinery and the problem is not solved till now, added the local media. Due to delays in the instalment of necessary medical equipment, people have to go to Karachi, Islamabad or Lahore for treatment which is very costly for poor people.

The Balochis urged the Pakistan government to complete the hospital and install machinery on a war footing and open the hospital to the public. It should be noted that the treatment of cancer, liver and kidney transplantation is the most expensive and requires millions of rupees.

The government of Pakistan has been dealing with animosity among the tribes of Balochistan since the time the country came into existence in 1947. The causes of the conflict with Balochistan include a ripe ethnic nationalism along with feelings of economic and political exclusion.

Balochistan is located in the South West of Pakistan and constitutes half of the country's territory. Demographically though it constitutes a mere 3.6 per cent of the total population of Pakistan. The province is home to over 13 million people, mostly Balochis. Balochistan is Pakistan's largest, but least developed province. It is one of the most important provinces of Pakistan because of the high concentration of natural resources including gas, oil, copper and gold.

However, despite the richness in natural resources, Balochistan continues to remain the poorest province of Pakistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

 Ghana
2
3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

 India
3
New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

 United States
4
World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money laundering charges; Crew members killed in Ukraine cargo plane crash in northern Greece and more

World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money launderin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022