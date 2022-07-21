COVID-19 rate rises again in Mongolia Ulan Bator [Mongolia], July 21 (ANI/Xinhua): The incidence rate of COVID-19 rose again in Mongolia due to the prevalence of the Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, the country's health ministry said Thursday.

The two subvariants have caused around 10 percent of all new cases in Mongolia recently, said the ministry. In response, the country's Health Minister Sereejav Enkhbold has ordered all relevant health institutions to stockpile necessary medicines and medical supplies, urging the public to wear masks in public places and follow other health guidelines.

Mongolia has reported 323 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 934,357, according to the ministry. Less than 100 new infections had been registered in the country for several months before mid-July. (ANI/Xinhua)

