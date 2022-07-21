Nepal PM Deuba congratulates India's President-elect Murmu`

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba congratulated India's President-elect Droupadi Murmu within hours of the formal announcement of the final results of the Presidential election. Taking to Twitter, Deuba wrote, "On behalf of the government and people of Nepal, I would like to extend warmest congratulations to Smt Droupadi Murmu on being elected as the 15th President of India. I am confident that the excellent bilateral relations between Nepal and India will see newer heights in the days ahead."

India's ruling BJP-led NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu has been confirmed as the 15th President of India as she was able to secure 50 per cent of the total value of valid votes at the end of the third round of counting on Thursday. As per the official results, Droupadi Murmu has got 2161 votes with an electoral value of 5,77,777.

The presidential contest took place between Murmu and opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha. Odisha's Rairangpur village, the native place of NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu rejoiced on Murmu's victory.

Moreover, BJP Headquarters in Delhi also witnessed celebrations earlier this evening as a large crowd gathered outside the office. Voting for the presidential election was held on July 18 and the counting began at Parliament House at 11 AM (IST) today. Murmu was also leading in the first two rounds of the counting of votes.

India's 15th President, Draupadi Murmu is a former Governor of Jharkhand and a former Odisha minister. Droupadi Murmu is the first presidential candidate from Odisha of a major political party or alliance. She continues to break barriers and was the first woman governor of Jharkhand. She served as Jharkhand Governor from 2015 to 2021. Born in a poor tribal family in a village of Mayurbhanj, a backward district in Odisha, Droupadi Murmu completed her studies despite challenging circumstances.

She taught at Shri Aurobindo Integral Education Centre, Rairangpur. Born on June 20, 1958, she pursued BA at Ramadevi Women's College Bhubaneswar. She started her political career as Rairangpur NAC vice-chairman. Droupadi Murmu was a member of the Odisha Legislative Assembly from Rairangpur between 2000 and 2004. As a minister, she held portfolios of Transport and Commerce, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries. In 2007, the Odisha assembly honoured her with the 'Nilakantha Award' for best MLA.

Droupadi Murmu was a national executive member of BJP's ST Morcha from 2013 to 2015 and served as BJP district chief of Mayurbhanj (West) in 2010 and 2013. (ANI)

