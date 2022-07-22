Panasonic announces 'Green Impact Plan' to reduce CO2 emissions

Panasonic Holdings Corporation is progressing its 'Green Impact Plan', which is a solution to reduce CO2 emissions. In July, Panasonic HD group CEO Yuki Kusumi articulated the action plan for 2024 with the target of net zero CO2 emissions to be achieved by 2030.

"As the milestone to realize 2050 target set by Panasonic Green Impact, Panasonic has set specific target figure for 2024, such as reduction of CO2 emissions, reduction of CO2 emissions to society, and contribution," Group CEO of Panasonic HD, Yuki Kusumi said. He further stated that the number of factories will be expanded by 2024 to 37 where CO2 emission is substantially zero.

"In the Scope III area, we will thoroughly conserve energy in the living business area and expand to 31.45 million tons with our impact and in the area of Contribution impact, we have the goal of 93 million ton saving in 2030," he added. This goal is guaranteed by the spreading of Panasonic products. The wide circulation of electric vehicles will enlarge the market for mobility installing batteries. Heat pump water heater accelerates de fossil oil fuel.

In the field of renewable energy pure hydrogen fuel battery market will expand as the need for clean air will accelerate the combined control of air condition and ventilation. Continuing his statement, Yuki Kusumi said, "We decided to make progress on the activity with Government and industrial partners positively. It aims to realize carbon neutral society as soon as possible and coexisting society with a beautiful global environment. Two years ago Japanese Government declared to realize Carbon Neutral Society."

In another statement, Shinichi Kinara of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Japan said that the GX league has launched as a trial case and 440companies agreed. It covers 40 per cent of the main emissions. This activity accelerates emissions trading and rule-making by main companies. "There is a company which develops new technology to contribute to a reduction of emissions. And there is the company to invest in future innovative technology. To get an appropriate evaluation of the effort for emission reduction and investment for environment, Japanese companies should not only accept European standards but also propose the rule case," he added.

Reducing the usage of fossil, fuel oil will increase the availability of heat pump hot water heater that makes hot water with much lower CO2 emissions. Panasonic aims to achieve the goal by accelerating the market of its products. (ANI)

