Baloch activists to protest against killings of missing persons in fake encounters in Pakistan

Raising concerns over the enforced disappearances and a spike in fake encounters of missing persons, Baloch activists plan to protest on July 24 in Berlin, Pakistani media reported. Taking to Twitter, BSMA or Baloch Social Media Activists requested all the political and social activists to join the demonstration.

They have also said that the protest will take place at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate between 4 pm to 6 pm. Meanwhile, in Pakistan, people planned to hold a protest on July 23 against the extra-judicial murders of forcefully abducted persons in fake encounters.

Taking to Twitter, Baloch Yakjahti Committee - Kech, a local media outlet, said, "Pamplets were fixed and shared among citizens at various points in Turbat regarding the protest rally, to be held, against the extra-judicial murder of forcefully abducted persons in fake encounters. Venue: Atta Shad Degree College Turbat - Fida Chowk Date & Time: 23rd July, 11:00 AM." Earlier, a pro-Baloch rights committee condemned the killing of missing persons reportedly in fake encounters in the Ziarat district of northern Balochistan.

Condemning the act, Baloch Yakjehti Committee-Karachi expressed its grief. "Enforced disappearance is a crime in itself and putting a missing person to death by framing a false case as a terrorist is a crime as well as a gross violation of human rights that is reprehensible," the committee tweeted in Urdu.

"Baloch Yakjehti Committee (Karachi) also supports the Twitter campaign organized by BYC Shaal. We urge every individual to raise their voice against the fake encounter of Baloch Missing Persons. This tactic is a form of Baloch genocide and we highly condemn it," the committee said on its Twitter handle. Innocent Baloch are killed in fake encounters and their mutilated bodies are found in remote places, according to several reports.

Recently, nine persons who were killed in fake encounters in Ziarat were first forcefully made to disappear. An annual report of the Human Rights Council of Balochistan, which is an organisation that documents human rights violations in the province, has said that students remained the main target of these kidnappings both in Balochistan as well as in other provinces of Pakistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)