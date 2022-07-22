Left Menu

Flash floods inflict heavy property damage in parts of Afghanistan

Heavy rains and flash floods in the Panjshir and Takhar provinces of Afghanistan have damaged property extensively, officials said on Friday.

ANI | Taluqan | Updated: 22-07-2022 21:46 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 21:46 IST
Flash floods inflict heavy property damage in parts of Afghanistan
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Heavy rains and flash floods in the Panjshir and Takhar provinces of Afghanistan have damaged property extensively, officials said on Friday. An officer of the Disaster Management and Humanitarian Affairs of Panjshir province,Mohammad Akram said, "Heavy rain and flash floods swept out several gardens, farmlands and bridges in Nawabad and Abrina villages of Abshar district on Thursday night."

He said that the property damage was too huge to survey and did not specify whether there was any loss of life. However, he said a survey was underway to identify the affected families, Xinhua reported. The downpour and floods also damaged parts of the Ashkamish district of northern Takhar province on Thursday night.

A district official, Noor Alam, said that a survey had been initiated to determine the damage to property and possible loss of life caused by the flooding. In the last week, around 39 people died in incidents of flash flooding with new districts in the east, south, southeast, and central regions of Afghanistan impacted by heavy rains.

"Since 5 July, flash floods have reportedly killed 39 people across five provinces," the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a flood update. The heavy rains damaged or destroyed around 2,900 houses, a tenfold increase since the last reporting period, and also disrupted livelihoods. Critical civilian infrastructure such as roads and bridges have also been impacted.

Multiple localized assessments and relief operations are ongoing. OCHA said that it continues to coordinate the emergency response on behalf of humanitarian partners in all four regions affected - central, eastern, southern, and south-eastern regions. Over the past month, about 400 people reportedly have lost their lives due to monsoon rains and flooding in Afghanistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helmets? Study reveals

Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helme...

 United States
2
This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southern Ring Nebula

This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southe...

 Global
3
(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit...

 United States
4
OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022