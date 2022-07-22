Left Menu

5.5 magnitude earthquake jolts Vanuatu

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 jolted 54 km south of Isangel, Vanuatu at 11

ANI | Port Vila | Updated: 22-07-2022 22:00 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 21:47 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Vanuatu

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 jolted 54 km south of Isangel, Vanuatu at 11:31:47 GMT on Friday, the US Geological Survey said. The epicentre of the earthquake was monitored at a depth of 82.5 km.

Initially, it was determined to be at 20.0275 degrees south latitude and 169.184 degrees east longitude, reported Xinhua. No casualties have been reported so far. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

