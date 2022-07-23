Pakistan: PML-N MPA's son injured in firing

Amid political turmoil in Pakistan Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari's ruling to re-elect Hamza Shehbaz as Punjab chief minister, son of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA), Muhammad Ghiyas ud-Din, sustained injuries in a firing incident in Shakargarh city in Punjab's Narowal District. According to details, unknown assailants opened fire at PML-N MPA Muhammad Ghiyas ud-Din's son in Shakargarh city within the limits of Durman Chowk City Police Station, ARY News reported.

The PML-N MPA's son was hit by three bullets and was immediately shifted to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital for medical treatment, a police spokesperson said, adding that the incident took place on the basis of an old dispute. Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz was reelected as the chief minister (CM) of Punjab after the votes of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) were rejected by the Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker.

Pervaiz Elahi - joint candidate of PTI and PML-Q - received 186 votes, while Hamza Shahbaz got 179 votes. However, 10 votes of PML-Q were cancelled by Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari, hence taking the figure to 176. Following the counting of votes, the deputy speaker, citing Article 63A of the Constitution, rejected ten votes cast by the PML-Q members. As a result, Hamza received 179 votes, while Elahi managed to bag 176 votes.

PTI supporters are protesting across Pakistan against Mazari's ruling on CM Punjab poll. Nationwide protests happening right now in - Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta, Multan, Gujrat, DG Khan, Faislabad, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Sukkur, Layyah, Larkana and Hyderabad. The whole country is protesting against the theft of public mandate. Protests are taking place in all the small and big cities of the country.

PTI also slammed Asif Zardari, Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) leader and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. "Zardari and Sharif should remember one thing: they will never defeat this Zinda Qoum. Lahore has completely rejected them!" tweeted PTI.

The protestors were screaming "Today the conspiracy will not work." Protest were also organized in Sargodha, Peshawar and Quetta as well.

"Sargodha rejected those who steal public mandate!" tweeted PTI. "Massive protest in Peshawar against corrupt mafia!" added PTI Peshawar.

The PTI also thanked people for supporting them. "Shukriya Pakistan, InshAllah we will defeat the mafia once again... remember no one can defeat a zinda qoum!" PTI tweeted. (ANI)

