Imran Khan wants to create political chaos in Pakistan, says federal minister

Pakistan Minister of Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb lashed out at former Prime Minister Imran Khan saying that he wanted to spread political unrest and chaos in the country to cause economic instability. The federal Minister's remarks come after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Fawad Chaudhry said that the people of the country have rejected the "politics of thieves, hypocrites, and liars."

Marriyum's statement was cited by local media Daily Times. She said that Imran Khan's "electoral framework" was seen in 2018, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Senate and Daska by-elections. Earlier, Marriyum Aurangzeb had said that Imran Khan's era was the darkest period for the media and that the PTI chairman had left no stone unturned to make the country another Sri Lanka.

She also said that Imran Khan claims that the media was the most independent in his time whereas the Reporters Without Borders reports show that there were threats to the lives of journalists in his regime, News International reported. "If any news was published against him, the journalist would not be left alive. Imran is saying that the media was the most independent in his time, there was no restriction and censorship on the media, but reports show that during Imran Khan's time, media agencies were banned, channels were closed, and there were threats to the lives of reporters and Imran Khan threatened journalists," she said.

Marriyum also said the report of Reporters Without Borders is Imran Khan's original worksheet. (ANI)

