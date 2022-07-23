Left Menu

Malaysia reports 3,880 new COVID-19 infections, 14 more deaths

Malaysia reported 3,880 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Friday, bringing the national total to 4,644,115, according to the health ministry.

ANI | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 23-07-2022 14:14 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 14:14 IST
Malaysia reports 3,880 new COVID-19 infections, 14 more deaths
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], July 23 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported 3,880 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Friday, bringing the national total to 4,644,115, according to the health ministry. There are seven new imported cases, with 3,873 cases being local transmissions, data released by the ministry showed.

Another 14 new deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 35,902. The ministry reported 2,607 new recoveries, raising the total number of cured and discharged to 4,559,545.

There are 48,668 active cases, with 50 being held in intensive care and 28 of those in need of assisted breathing. The country reported 22,227 vaccine doses administered on Friday and 85.9 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 83.9 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.5 percent have received the first booster and 0.8 percent have received the second booster. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts

Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts

 Global
2
Two die in flash flood in New Mexico wildfire area

Two die in flash flood in New Mexico wildfire area

 Mexico
3
Maha: Mild tremor recorded near Koyna dam; no casualty

Maha: Mild tremor recorded near Koyna dam; no casualty

 India
4
NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission launch delayed to late September: Here's why

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission launch delayed to late September: Here's why

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022