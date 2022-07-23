Left Menu

Singapore reports 7,889 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reported 7,889 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total tally to 1,652,981.

ANI | Updated: 23-07-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 18:49 IST
Singapore reports 7,889 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Singapore, July 23 (ANI/Xinhua): Singapore reported 7,889 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total tally to 1,652,981. Of the new cases, 804 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 7,085 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

Among the PCR cases, 763 were local transmissions and 41 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 6,829 local transmissions and 256 imported cases, respectively. A total of 739 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 11 cases in intensive care units.

Four deaths were reported from COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total death toll to 1,472, the ministry said. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts

Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts

 Global
2
Two die in flash flood in New Mexico wildfire area

Two die in flash flood in New Mexico wildfire area

 Mexico
3
Maha: Mild tremor recorded near Koyna dam; no casualty

Maha: Mild tremor recorded near Koyna dam; no casualty

 India
4
FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022