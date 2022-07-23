Singapore reports 7,889 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore, July 23 (ANI/Xinhua): Singapore reported 7,889 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total tally to 1,652,981. Of the new cases, 804 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 7,085 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

Among the PCR cases, 763 were local transmissions and 41 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 6,829 local transmissions and 256 imported cases, respectively. A total of 739 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 11 cases in intensive care units.

Four deaths were reported from COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total death toll to 1,472, the ministry said. (ANI/Xinhua)

