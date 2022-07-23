Three "terrorists" killed in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

At least three people were killed and four others apprehended, whom Pakistani security officials called "terrorists," in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's North Waziristan district, media reported on Saturday. The Inter-Services Public Relations statement said that a high-value "terrorist" commander, along with three other "militants", was captured in an injured condition in the first intelligence-based operations (IBOs). It added that three terrorists were killed in a second operation, Dawn reported.

"Weapons, ammunition and IEDs (improvised explosive devices) were also recovered. All the terrorists (killed and apprehended) were affiliated with the Hafiz Gul Bahadur group. These terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces, extortion for ransom and killing of innocent citizens," the ISPR said. On July 13, the ISPR said security forces killed six terrorists during an IBO in North Waziristan's Dattakhel area. A soldier was also killed, according to Dawn.

Clashes between security forces and suspected terrorists in North Waziristan tribal district have become quite frequent in recent months. Meanwhile, Pakistani authorities earlier strengthened security at all checkposts and relieved the personnel responsible for security lapses.

The police personnel posted at the check post in Arjali Nadi, where a policeman and a substitute were killed in an attack on July 16, were transferred to remote Tirah valley for negligence, according to the Dawn citing a statement issued by a district police officer in Jamrud. The statement said that DPO Mohammad Imran, along with other security officials, visited different checkpoints in Bara and issued instructions to the policemen. He also checked the security measures at these buildings.

The policemen on duty were ordered to stay alert and wear both helmets and bulletproof jackets during duty timings. They were also warned against the use of mobile phones during duty timings, Dawn reported.Meanwhile, Peshawar Capital City Police Chief Ejaz Khan expressed displeasure over the rising incidents of terrorism in Khyber and the killing of a number of policemen in the attacks.

At least four policemen lost their lives and two more were injured in such attacks during the last three to four months. A checkpoint in Tirah was also attacked with a hand grenade a week ago. (ANI)

