Malaysia reports 4,816 new COVID-19 infections, 9 new deaths

Malaysia reported 4,816 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Saturday, bringing the national total to 4,648,931, according to the health ministry.

ANI | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 24-07-2022 13:29 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 13:29 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], July 24 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported 4,816 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Saturday, bringing the national total to 4,648,931, according to the health ministry. There are two new imported cases, with 4,814 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another nine deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 35,911. The ministry reported 3,928 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,563,473.

There are 49,547 active cases, with 49 being held in intensive care and 28 of those in need of assisted breathing. The country reported 17,847 vaccine doses administered on Saturday alone and 85.9 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 83.9 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.5 percent have received the first booster and 0.8 percent have received the second booster. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

