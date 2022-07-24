Left Menu

Vietnam reports 748 new COVID-19 cases

Vietnam recorded 748 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, down by 324 from Saturday, according to its Ministry of Health.

ANI | Hanoi | Updated: 24-07-2022 23:51 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 23:50 IST
Hanoi [Vietnam], July 24 (ANI/Xinhua): Vietnam recorded 748 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, down by 324 from Saturday, according to its Ministry of Health. The newly reported infections brought the total tally to 10,767,948. The country reported no new deaths from COVID-19 on Sunday, with the total fatalities staying at 43,092.

As of Sunday, 29 severe cases were in need of assisted breathing in the Southeast Asian country, according to the ministry. Nationwide, 9,861,276 COVID-19 patients, or nearly 92 per cent of the total infections, have recovered.

More than 242.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including over 211.1 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the ministry. Vietnam has already recorded COVID-19 infections with the Omicron BA.4, BA.5 and BA.2.12.1 sub-variants and is accelerating the inoculation of its people with a fourth vaccine dose. (ANI/Xinhua)

