S.Korea reports 35,883 new COVID-19 cases

Seoul [South Korea], July 25 (ANI/Xinhua): South Korea reported 35,883 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Sunday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 19,247,496, the health authorities said Monday. The daily caseload was down from 65,433 on the prior day due to fewer virus tests over the weekend, but it was far higher than 26,279 tallied a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

For the past week, the daily average number of confirmed cases was 65,655.Among the new cases, 343 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 41,847. The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 144, down two from the previous day.

Seventeen more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 24,890. The total fatality rate was 0.13 per cent. (ANI/Xinhua)

