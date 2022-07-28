World should stay focused on economic stabilisation of Afghanistan: US official

It is in the interest of the world to stay focused on the economic stabilization of Afghanistan, according to a US official who said that Washington is ready to ensure support to the Afghan people. Discussing the plight of Afghanistan in a recent conference held at Tashkent, United States Special Representative for Afghanistan, Thomas West said: "No foreign country should handpick leaders or impose a process on Afghans, but the United States stands ready to join partners in supporting dialogue among Afghans regarding a brighter and more inclusive future for their children," he said.

A two-day conference on Afghanistan organised by Uzbekistan saw participation by delegations from over 20 countries engaging in diplomatic relations with Afghanistan, as well as promote peace and security in the country, Khaama Press reported.

US Special Representative West also addressed the issue of restrictions on women and girls' education in Afghanistan and said "many colleagues also raised grave concerns regarding human rights abuses, including restrictions on journalists and women's ability to contribute to the country's economic growth." Meanwhile, the US Special Envoy for Afghan women and human rights Rina Amiri speaking at the Tashkent conference also spoke at length on economic stability, security, and women's rights in Afghanistan, saying the inclusive government is the only way towards the country's betterment.

"At the Tashkent Conference on Afghanistan, US4AfghanPeace and I stressed that security, economic stability and peace cannot be achieved without upholding the rights of women, ending abuses against all ethnic and religious communities and fostering an inclusive political process," she tweeted. Tomas Niklasson, Special Envoy of the EU for Afghanistan, who also participated in the Tashkent Conference, emphasized the need for an inclusive government in Afghanistan, reported Khaama Press.

"I underlined the lack of a recognised Afghan government and the need for inclusive governance where all Afghan women and men have a say and where different political factions and ethnic and sectarian groups are represented," he tweeted, adding that the human rights situation as reported by UNAMA, including the rights of women and girls, ethnic and sectarian groups like Hazaras and Shias and media freedom. Uzbekistan held an international conference on Afghanistan on July 25th and 26th which was attended by the representatives of 20 world countries including Iran, India and Pakistan.

According to Khaama Press, a delegation of the Taliban led by the acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amir Khan Muttaqi marked their presence at the international conference. The meeting was significant as it took place almost one year after Afghanistan fell to Taliban 2.0 on August 15, 2021, and countries exchanged dialogue on the security situation as well as the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

The Taliban's claim of creating a peaceful atmosphere for men and women is so ironic to the real picture. Women are denied their basic rights like education and even freedom of speech, which was seen and condemned by the whole world but still the Taliban makes false claims. The participating countries discussed food security, regional stability and peace as well as measures to reduce poverty.

Notably, Uzbekistan has been the venue for key meetings related to Afghanistan. Earlier meetings took place in 2018 and in 2021. Last year's meeting focused on regional connectivity between South and Central Asia and Afghanistan was represented by the then Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. (ANI)

