PoK: Candidates protests over "mismanagement" in health department test in Gilgit-Baltistan

Hundreds of candidates have protested against the health department over the "mismanagement" in a test for 32 posts in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), as per local media. Protesters in Gilgit-Baltistan were present outside Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid Khan's house and u take notice of the incident and he ordered that the test be postponed. And said that the question paper had already been leaked and there was no check on candidates who were carrying smartphones during the exam.

Dawn reported that soon after the test began, at a girls' college in Gilgit's Chinar Bagh area, hundreds of candidates started gathering outside the examination hall as a protest against mismanagement during the process, saying that the question paper had already been leaked and there was no check on candidates carrying smartphones during the exam. "It seems the test was just a formality. There were no arrangements," Dawn quoting a candidate named Raza Khan reported.

"There was even no option of writing the candidate's name on the answer sheet," the candidate said further. They tore up the questions papers and chanted slogans against the government and health officials, Dawn newspaper reported.

As per the publication, around 12,000 candidates applied for the positions. (ANI)

