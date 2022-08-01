Kentucky floods: Death toll rises to 28 amid torrential rains

The death toll in the Kentucky floods has risen to 28 as rescuers continue to search for missing people as the region braces. "Our confirmed count of Kentuckians we've lost has now reached 28, and we expect that there will be more, and that that number will grow," Governor Andy Beshear said Sunday, CNN reported.

The devastating flooding on Thursday was unprecedented, officials said, inundating several houses. "We're going to be finding bodies for weeks, many of them swept hundreds of yards, maybe a quarter-mile plus from where they were last," CNN reported citing the governor.

Widespread rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches are forecast over the next 24 to 48 hours, but as much as 4 or 5 inches is possible in localized areas. As little as 1 to 2 inches can revive flooding concerns, particularly in areas already inundated with heavy rain where the soil is saturated. The floods in parts of eastern Kentucky have claimed the lives of atleast 25 people, including four children and are likely to increase as search and rescue operations are underway.

Deaths have been reported in Knott, Perry, Letcher and Clay counties. Fourteen people, including four children, were confirmed dead Friday afternoon in Knott County, according to the county coroner. Kentucky governor advised the residents to prepare for the coming days with more rains in the forecast. He told the people to be careful while trying to get to safety, "the flooding hasn't begun to subside and swift waters can still carry people away". (ANI)

