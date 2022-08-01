Left Menu

US says submarines Australia to get under AUKUS will not nuclear-armed

The submarines that Australia will get under the Australia-United Kingdom-United States (AUKUS) pact will be nuclear-powered, not nuclear-armed, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-08-2022 22:52 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 22:52 IST
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Washington [US], August 1 (ANI/Sputnik): The submarines that Australia will get under the Australia-United Kingdom-United States (AUKUS) pact will be nuclear-powered, not nuclear-armed, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

"Some have asked about our new partnership with the United Kingdom and Australia known as AUKUS. Through this partnership, Australia will acquire submarines. I want to emphasize that these submarines will be nuclear-powered, not nuclear-armed," Blinken said at the NPT Review Conference at the United Nations in New York.

"Other countries have this kind of submarines. And these will adhere to the highest safety and Non Proliferation standards under the NPT. We're working very closely with the IEA to make sure that that's the case," he added. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

