Thai Embassy organises event to mark India-Thailand diplomatic ties

Thai Embassy in New Delhi has organised an event highlighting the warm relationship between India and Thailand with avenues for greater cooperation in several fields on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the countries.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2022 15:12 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 15:12 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Thai Embassy in New Delhi has organised an event highlighting the warm relationship between India and Thailand with avenues for greater cooperation in several fields on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the countries. According to the Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday, Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh on Monday attended the reception dinner hosted by the Embassy on the theme of "75th Anniversary: Celebrating Indo-Thai Friendship."

Rajkumar Ranjan Singh expressed satisfaction and pleasure about the strong bilateral relations between both countries. He also spoke about his recent visit to Thailand for the 2nd edition of the North-East India Festival from 29-31 July this year, which is expected to open up substantial business opportunities for the North-East Indian business community, especially in the tourism, agro and food processing sectors. "A short film commemorating the 75th Anniversary of the bilateral relations and a promotion film on "Amazing New Chapter: Responsible Tourism in Thailand" were released during the event, which were followed by cultural performances by Thai troupes and remarks by the Deputy Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thaland, Thanet Petchsuwan and the Ambassador of Kingdom of Thailand to India Pattarat Hongtong," the MEA statement read.

It further stated that the event concluded successfully, highlighting the warm relationship between India and Thailand with avenues for greater cooperation in various fields. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

