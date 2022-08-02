Left Menu

US will 'pay the price' if Pelosi visits Taiwan, warns China

China has warned the US that it will "pay the price" if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan even as Beijing extended air traffic controls around Xiamen, the coastal city closest to the island, according to media reports.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 02-08-2022 15:53 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 15:53 IST
US will 'pay the price' if Pelosi visits Taiwan, warns China
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Hua Chunying (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China has warned the US that it will "pay the price" if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan even as Beijing extended air traffic controls around Xiamen, the coastal city closest to the island, according to media reports. Tensions have been escalating over Pelosi's visit, who arrived in Malaysia on Tuesday as part of the second leg of her Indo-Pacific tour, according to The Strait Times.

Beijing views Pelosi's visit as a provocation and has issued increasingly severe warnings that have not ruled out a military response. "What I can tell you is, the US will definitely have to bear responsibility and pay the price for harming China's sovereignty and security interests," foreign ministry spokesman Hua Chunying told a press briefing in Beijing adding that China will take "firm and powerful" measures in response.

"If the US misjudges or handles the situation across the Taiwan Strait incorrectly, it will have catastrophic consequences for the security, prosperity and order of the Taiwan region and the world at large," she said as quoted by The Strait Times. Pelosi is expected to visit Taiwan today, as per reports. She is going to Taiwan with scheduled meetings with government officials at the self-governed island that China threatens to forcefully takeover.

On Monday, China reiterated that it is keeping a close watch on the reports of Pelosi's planned visit and warned of a resolute response and strong countermeasure if she insists on going ahead with the visit to Taipei. Chinese Ambassador to ASEAN Deng Xijun said Beijing will hold military exercises in the South China sea from August 2-6.

Meanwhile, the White House said that Pelosi has the right to visit Taiwan. "If she goes it's not without precedent, it's not new," US National Security Council coordinator John Kirby on Monday said. Back in April, Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan was postponed after she tested positive for COVID-19. At that time, Beijing had resolutely opposed any official exchange between the United States and Taiwan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
2
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
3
USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

 United States
4
Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from international cricket, cites 'team environment' as reason

Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from intern...

 Antigua

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022