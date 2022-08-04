Left Menu

Russia looking into projects to replace International Space Station after 2024: Roscosmos

Russia is looking into potential projects to replace the International Space Station (ISS) after 2024 and is currently working on extending the operation of the ISS past 2024, Roscosmos Executive Director for Piloted Spaceflights Sergey Krikalev said on Thursday.

"Of course, the station will have an end eventually. New spacecraft will replace the ISS and we are looking into projects for the new station, but, for now, we are working on extending the operation on ISS. We don't know for how long yet past 2024, but until 2024 the work will continue nominally and in accordance with international agreements," Krikalev said during a press conference.

Krikalev also said if there is a technical reason to terminate the operation of a particular element of the ISS, Roscosmos will coordinate such a move with its partners to make the transition period as seamless as possible. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

