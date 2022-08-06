Chinese FM Wang Yi to visit Bangladesh, Mongolia

Chinese Foreign Minister and State Councilor Wang Yi will visit Bangladesh and Mongolia from August 6 to 8, the Chinese foreign ministry said in a press release. "At the invitation of Bangladeshi Foreign Minister A. K. Abdul Momen and Mongolian Foreign Minister Battsetseg Batmunkh, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit the two countries from August 6 to August 8," a press release by the Chinese Foreign Ministry said quoting Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying.

"At the invitation of State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Park Jin, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea, and Narayan Khadka, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Nepal, will visit China from August 8 to August 10," it added. The visit comes after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's recent Taiwan visit that has heightened tensions in the region.

China has been conducting the largest-ever military exercises in the Taiwan Strait, including launching live missiles it claims as part of its sovereign territory. Wang Yi on Friday warned Washington not to act rashly and to avoid creating a bigger crisis by making another visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.

Speaking at the 55th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers' Meeting, Wang said, "US has no right to make the mistake again of allowing another visit of US House Speaker to Taiwan." "US House Representatives Speaker Pelosi had disregarded the strong opposition from China and our repeated communication," said Wang.Defending strong Chinese actions in the region, Wang said, "it is only natural that the Chinese side must show our strong opposition."

"Actually, it is under US government's brazen decision of allowing Pelosi'svisit to Taiwan. This trip has seriously impacted China's sovereignty, seriously interfered our internal affairs, violate the promise the US had made with China and harmed the Taiwan straits relations," said Wang. Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday said that China's military drills around Taiwan in response to Pelosi's visit to the self-ruled island is a disproportionate, unjustified and provocative escalation.

"There is no justification for this extreme, disproportionate and escalatory military response," Blinken told a news conference on the sidelines of an ASEAN meeting.Blinken did not meet with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi during the regional summit amid the tense situation. "The differences between the mainland and Taiwan need to be resolved peacefully. Not coercively and not by force, so it is incumbent upon China to continue to resolve those differences peacefully," Blinken said after Friday's East Asia Summit.

Reacting to Blinken's statements, Wang in a briefing after the closing of various ASEAN meetings in the Cambodian capital warned the United States not to act rashly so as to create a bigger crisis.Wang said that the US had "spread some misinformation". He said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken did not speak truthfully, so he had to "clear the air"."I've heard that US Secretary of State Blinken has had held his news conference, and spread some fake news and not speaking truthfully. So all the more it is important for me to clear the air and state the facts," said Wang. (ANI)

