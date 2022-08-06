Left Menu

Blast occurs near Pul-e-Sokhta area in Kabul

A blast occurred near the Pul-e-Sokhta area in the west of Kabul on Saturday, TOLO news reported.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 06-08-2022 18:27 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 18:27 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
A blast occurred near the Pul-e-Sokhta area in the west of Kabul on Saturday, TOLO news reported. More information is awaited in this regard.

This comes a day after at least eight people were killed and 18 others injured in Kabul on Friday during a Shia community mourning gathering following the holy month of Muharram. A Taliban spokesperson said that the explosion took place in the Sarkariz area of the capital city, TOLO news reported.

The United Nations mission in Afghanistan has condemned Friday's attack in a majority-Shia area of Kabul causing dozens of casualties. "UNAMA condemns yesterday's attack in a majority-Shia area of Kabul causing dozens of casualties. De facto authorities must prevent such indiscriminate attacks, launch thorough and transparent investigations. Our condolences to families of the killed & speedy recovery for the injured," the UN assistance mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) tweeted.

ISIS has claimed the responsibility for the bomb attack in Kabul, according to reports. The Shias community have been facing persecution in Afghanistan for many years. Since the Taliban regime took control of Afghanistan, blasts and attacks have become a regular affair with unabated human rights violations involving ceaseless murder of civilians, destroying mosques and temples, assaulting women, and fueling terror in the region. (ANI)

