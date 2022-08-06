Left Menu

Turkey, Russia sign roadmap for economic cooperation: Erdogan

ANI | Ankara | Updated: 06-08-2022 21:18 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 21:18 IST
urkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with Russian President Vladimir Putin (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Ankara [Turkey], August 6 (ANI/Sputnik): Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that Turkey and Russia have signed a roadmap for economic cooperation, intending to bring trade turnover between the countries to USD 100 billion. On Friday, a meeting between Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin was held in Russia's Sochi.

"During our bilateral meeting, we exchanged views on the further development of our trade and economic cooperation. We have previously stated that our trade target is USD 100 billion. In this direction, we want to develop our cooperation in such areas as energy, trade, tourism, and agriculture. We are determined to ensure a more balanced volume of bilateral trade. "A memorandum of understanding, a kind of a roadmap for our trade and economic relations was signed in Sochi by our Minister of Trade [Mehmet Mus], and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak," Erdogan told reporters upon his return from Sochi.

Erdogan added that he also discussed with Putin the use of Russia's Mir payment card in Turkey, and that there is serious progress on the matter. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

