Tibetans must be grateful to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), according to Chinese-appointed Panchen Lama Gyaltsen Norbu. Norbu reportedly made these remarks on August 2 during his visit to the Tashilhunpo Monastery, located at the foothills of Nisiri Mountain. During his visit to Sangding Monastery and Lhoka City last month, Gyaltsen Norbu gave lectures on the topic of "Sinicization of Tibetan Buddhism".

According to Delhi-based advocacy Tibet Rights Collective (TRC), the fact that he chose to arrive at the monastery in a "bullet train" is part of China's "development" narrative. This visit comes against the backdrop of pompous Chinese claims that it brought development to Tibet in the form of infrastructure, without uttering a word on ongoing rights violations in Tibet.

The TRC said Gyaltsen Norbu's celebrated visit to the monastery seems to be also an attempt to emphasize China's role in controlling Tibetan Buddhism, and the Sinicization of Tibet to assert its authority over the reincarnation debate of Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama. In a speech given at Lhoka city, Gyaltsen Norbu said, "Tibetans are the happiest people in the world. Without the Communist Party of China, there would be no achievements made today, and without the Communist Party of China there would be no bright future. Therefore, we must be grateful to the Party, listen to the Party, and follow the Party", he added.

After the death of the 10th Panchen Lama, Dalai Lama and his search party started searching for the reincarnation of the Panchen Lama and finally on May 14, 1995, Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, a 6-year-old boy in Tibet was recognized as the 11th Panchen Lama. However, things turned worst when the 6-year-old boy and his family were kidnapped on May 17.

For nearly 27 years, Tibetans have not seen their 11th Panchen Lama pictures. The Chinese officials have only given words to the world that Gedhun Choekyi Nyima and his family are doing well, reported Tibet Rights Collective. Last Panchen Lama, the 10th Panchen Lama stayed back in the region after the revolt broke out between Tibet and Chinese officials. While he was in the region, he submitted a 70,000-word petition to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) which led to his arrest.

The Dalai Lama, another head of the Gelugpa sect, took shelter in India and garnered international support, and made people of the world aware of the atrocities taking place in Chinese-occupied Tibet. (ANI)

